Baggio / Maripool / Starter Car

The Shacklewell Arms
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Free

About

Friends Serene are delighted to welcome Baggio to the Shacklewell Arms for a special London headline show on Thursday 22nd February!

Support from Maripool & Starter Car.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Friends Serene.

Lineup

Baggio, Maripool

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

