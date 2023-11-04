DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Act Cool Records & Flash Delirium present..
FRANCES & THE MAJESTIES
Cinematic Italo-psychedelic 60s supergroup Frances & The Majesties are set to take us on a trip..
The band carry an eclectic sound that is retrospective yet wonderfully fresh. Throughou
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs