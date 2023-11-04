Top track

Lizard

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Frances And The Majesties + Birds Flying Backwards + Frank Lloyd Wleft

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lizard
Got a code?

About

Let cinematic Italo-psychedelic 60s supergroup Frances & The Majesties take you on a trip on Sat 4 Nov 🌈

Expect golden-era 60’s psychedelic swaying guitars, trance-like vocals & tranquil compositions, plus support from fellow 60's heads Birds Flying Back...

Presented by Act Cool Records & Flash Delirium.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Frank Lloyd Wleft, Birds Flying Backwards, Frances And The Majesties

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs