Drake Dance Night with DJ Izzie P and guest DJ Rae

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$13.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nothing Was The Same - A Drake Listening Experience w/ DJ Izzie P

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

