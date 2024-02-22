DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Joy Oladokun

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

One of music’s most unique and vulnerable voices, Joy Oladokun is in the midst of a landmark year following the release of her acclaimed new album, Proof of Life (Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records). Across its thirteen tracks—including collabor...

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Joy Oladokun

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.