Solar Circuit - Nimbus

Solar Circuit w/Sam Cochran's Phish Set and James Whitney & Friends + special guest Ben Carrey (from Pigeons Playing Ping Pong)

The 8x10
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
Baltimore
$19.06

Solar Circuit - Nimbus
Philadelphia born Jamtronic Trance Fusion quartet, Solar Circuit, creates a unique live experience with improvisational roots.

Newest studio album 'Pulling at the Source' showcases the group's solidified sound; a generous mix of complex songwriting, textu Read more

Solar Circuit

The 8x10

10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

