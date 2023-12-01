DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sam Cochran's Phish Sets - James Whitney & Friends - Ben The First Name Bassist

The 8x10
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

IMPORTANT UPDATE REGARDING TONIGHT’S SHOW AT THE 8X10

Unfortunately, due to positive COVID tests within the band, Solar Circuit is forced to cancel tonight’s performance, as safety of the fans, crew, and venue staff is our top priority.

But don’t despair...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The 8x10.

Lineup

Venue

The 8x10

10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.