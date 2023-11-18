Top track

Sei acqua (feat. Calibro 35)

Calibro 35

Petit Bain
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€23

About

Actif depuis 2008, Calibro 35 jouit d’une réputation mondiale en tant que groupe indépendant le plus cool. Au cours de leurs quinze années de carrière, ils ont été samplés par Dr. Dre sur son album Compton, Jay Z, The Child of lov & Damon Albarn ; ils ont...

Présenté par Petit Bain.

Lineup

CALIBRO 35

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

