Soul City: Halloween

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
From £5.50
About

This Halloween our iconic weekly shakedown is turning SPOOKY, same Soul City vibes but with a twist...

As always, we'll provide quality disco & house from across the ages, in the company of our favourite selectors.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

