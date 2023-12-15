DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"After a short break Heartless Crew are back In The Manor, with another crazy line up to get you in the mood for the festive season." - Heartless Crew
Basement -
Heartless Crew
DJ Pioneer
Martin Larner
Charlotte Devaney
Steady B2B Smokey
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.