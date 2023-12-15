Top track

Heartless Crew In The Manor Christmas Party

XOYO
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

"After a short break Heartless Crew are back In The Manor, with another crazy line up to get you in the mood for the festive season." - Heartless Crew

Basement - Heartless Crew
DJ Pioneer
Martin Larner 
Charlotte Devaney 
Steady B2B Smokey Read more

Presented by Weird Science.

Lineup

2
Heartless Crew, Mighty Mo, DJ Fonti and 2 more

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

