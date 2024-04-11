Top track

Homelands

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nitin Sawhney

Alexandra Palace
Thu, 11 Apr 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £31.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Homelands
Got a code?

About

This event takes place at the Alexandra Palace Theatre.

Price includes a £2.10 venue restoration levy.

Seating is reserved for this event and you will be automatically assigned the best available seats within your chosen area. Seat details are available Read more

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Nitin Sawhney

Venue

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.