DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cinque uomini, un diario intimo…

Cinema ABC
12 Nov - 13 Nov
FilmBari
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sarà presente in sala il regista, Cosimo Terlizzi

Cinque uomini, un diario intimo al di là della scena di Cosimo Terlizzi (Italia 2022 – 62')

È il 2008 quando Antonio, un attore, riprende con una telecamera amatoriale i suoi colleghi nei camerini durante...

Questo è un evento 14+
BIG – Bari International Gender festival

Venue

Cinema ABC

Via Guglielmo Marconi 41, 70132 Bari Bari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.