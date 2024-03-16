Top track

Brucherò nei pascoli - Ghicci ghicci

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brucherò Nei Pascoli

Officina MECA APS
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsFerrara
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Brucherò nei pascoli - Ghicci ghicci
Got a code?

About

Sabato 16 Marzo arrivano a Officina MECA i Brucherò Nei Pascoli!

opening: TBA

→ Apertura porte ore 21.00 / Inizio live ore 21.30

* L'ingresso è riservato ai soci Arci - è attivo il tesseramento 2023-24, cerca la app TESSERA ARCI e effettua la pre-adesi...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ass. Officina Meca APS.

Lineup

Brucherò Nei Pascoli

Venue

Officina MECA APS

Viale Cavour, 189, 44122 Ferrara FE, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.