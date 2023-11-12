DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lo sport nella Costituzione italiana

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis
Sun, 12 Nov, 12:30 pm
TalkTorino
Il 20 settembre è stata una data storica per lo sport italiano: da quel giorno e dopo 75 anni, la Costituzione, con una modifica all’art 33 che ha ricevuto voto unanime del Parlamento, riconoscerà “il valore educativo, sociale e di promozione del benessere...

Questo è un evento 0+
Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Torino, città metropolitana di Torino 10122, Italia
Doors open12:00 pm

