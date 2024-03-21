Top track

Cynic + Obscura

Ô Totem Live
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€28.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Garmonbozia, présente

Jeudi 21 mars 2024, Ô Totem Live sera le lieu de rencontre de tous les amateurs lyonnais de Death Metal Progressif ! Le groupe culte CYNIC partagera l’affiche avec le quartet allemand O*...

Tout public
Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.

Lineup

Cynic, Obscura, Cryptosis

Venue

Ô Totem Live

9Bis Av. du Général Leclerc, 69140 Rillieux-la-Pape, France
Doors open7:00 pm

