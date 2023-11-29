DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Madvillainy

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
£14.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A celebration of hip-hop like no other as we recreate the iconic collaboration between the supervillain of rap and the globe’s most notorious beat maker.

London’s finest jazz and hip-hop artists unite, paying homage to the brilliance of MF Doom and Madlib...

This is an 18+ event
Organizado por The Jazz Cafe.

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

