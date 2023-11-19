DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DGTL Mumbai 2023: After Party

Kitty Su, Mumbai
Sun, 19 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsMumbai
₹1,000The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Book your tickets to DGTL Mumbai 2023: After Party to recreate the same magic and experience you’ve been waiting for.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Yozora Entertainment.

Lineup

Rødhåd, Likwid, Chrysis

Venue

Kitty Su, Mumbai

Kitty Su, The Lalit, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400059, India
Doors open11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.