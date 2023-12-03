DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PANTERA: VULGAR VIDEO

Blondies Brewery
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
FilmBarking
£6.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DEEPER INTO MOVIES X BLONDIES PRESENT

Vulgar Video is a chronicle of Pantera's 1992 tour, behind the Vulgar Display of Power studio album, that shows all of the band's excesses with groupies, drinking and drugs, as well as backstage footag and music video...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Venue

Blondies Brewery

258 Church Road, Waltham Forest, London, E10 7JQ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

