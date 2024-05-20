DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dorian Dumont plays Aphex Twin

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 20 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

A groundbreaking musical experience as the enchanting world of classical piano collides with the electronic brilliance of Aphex Twin.

The exceptionally talented French pianist, Dorian Dumont, as he takes the stage to recreate the innovative and intricate...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Dorian Dumont

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

