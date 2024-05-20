DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Classic Works Reconstructed: Aphex Twin

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 20 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A ground-breaking musical experience as the enchanting world of classical piano collides with the electronic brilliance of Aphex Twin.

Unquestionably one of the most definitive collections of ambient music ever made, pianist and composer Dorian Dumont’s i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Lineup

Dorian Dumont

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

