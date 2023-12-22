Top track

Hamari

Karachi Community Radio and Tarka with Slowspin + Sanna + Heems + Zara Dekho x Dynoman

Public Records
Fri, 22 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Hamari
About

Karachi Community Radio (KCR) is a self-funded, community led project archiving and promoting music and contemporary art in Pakistan since 2017. This audio visual intervention of sound and space focuses mainly on growing the electronic music scene in Pakis...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

1
Slowspin, Heems, Zara Dekho and 1 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

