Workshop di ricamo by DIPA

Borgo della Mistica
Sun, 10 Dec, 3:00 pm
WorkshopRoma
€31
DIPA è un micro mondo dove è racchiusa la passione per il ricamo, il tufting e tutto ciò che negli ultimi anni Alessia Di Pasquale ha realizzato con la calma e l'unicità del fatto a mano.

Il workshop esplorerà l’arte del ricamo fatto a mano ed ogni partec...

Tutte le età
Presentato da BLA Studio.

Borgo della Mistica

Viale Marisa Bellisario 300, 00155 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open3:00 pm

