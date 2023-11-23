DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Thursday 23th Nov | Silencio x Cieloterra
The night of 23 November will be dedicated entirely to our sound system and our foundation, the resident DJs of Silencio.
We don’t stop shaping our absolute dream, spreading our language based on freedom of expre...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.