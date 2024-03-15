Top track

Abhir Hathi - MANGO LASSI

Abhir: Elefantes Cabalgando Tour

Sala Fanatic
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsSevilla
€21.87

About

Los elefantes cabalgan en Sevilla.

Hard Music For Calm Souls.

Las entradas previamente adquiridas son válidas para este evento.

Por la legislación vigente está permitido, puntualmente para espectáculos con música en directo y en ningún caso en los horar...

Organizado por Step Family.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sala Fanatic

C. Herramientas, 35, 41006 Sevilla, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

