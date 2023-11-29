DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SBE - Melodelic, Outtatime, Aions & Slag

The End
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Known for their parties and label releases in the UK bass and 140 world, the SBE (Sound Boy Entertainment) crew has been throwing sound system raves in Brooklyn for almost 5 years. They step up for their first time in the space with some longtime favorites...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Melodelic

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

