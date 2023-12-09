Top track

Mas Que Nada X Snowbombing - London Launch Party

The Steel Yard
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
About

Mas Que Nada are proud to be partnering with Snowbombing Festival for their second year. To celebrate, they are taking on the iconic London venue, The Steel Yard for a huge night of the very best house music.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mas Que Nada
Lineup

Dance System, Big Miz, Meg Ward and 2 more

Venue

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

