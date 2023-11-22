DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Jae Murphy Show

Deluxx Fluxx
Wed, 22 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Come experience a night with international, world renowned DJ, Jae Murphy, on his 3rd installment of his New York DJ residency at Deluxx Fluxx in East Village in Manhattan.

The holidays are finally here, and it's only right that we shut down NYC on Thanks...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Deluxx Fluxx NYC

Lineup

Quiana Parks, First Choice, Milhouse

Venue

Deluxx Fluxx

125 East 11th Street, BSMNT, New York City, New York 10003, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.