DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Marty The Actor | Dust Bowl Croaker

The Silverlake Lounge
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Free

About

Marty the Actor

Dust Bowl

Croaker

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC

Lineup

Zelma Stone

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

