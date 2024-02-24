Top track

Adi Oasis w/ Miranda Joan

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Adi Oasis w/ Miranda Joan - Live at LPR on Saturday, February 24th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30pm doors | 7:30pm show (all ages)

This is an all ages event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Adi Oasis, Miranda Joan

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

