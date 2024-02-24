Top track

Scatterbrain

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SIAMESE live a Milano!

Barrio's Live
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Scatterbrain
Got a code?

About

Versus Music Project presenta:

SIAMESE live a Milano!

Dopo averli già ospitati sul palco del Dissonance Festival, ed averli incrociati a Milano insieme a band come Wage War, The Devil Wears Prada e Dead By April, i danesi Siamese debuttano da headliner a...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Barrio's Live

Lineup

SIAMESE

Venue

Barrio's Live

Piazzale Donne Partigiane, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.