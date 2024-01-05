Top track

SYNTHICIDE X: Klack, Normal Bias, Semantix (Day 1)

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SYNTHICIDE X is the 10 year anniversary weekend for the party and label that has nurtured dark synth-driven music in Brooklyn since January 2014. Featuring Klack's first NYC performance, Normal Bias, Semantix's album release show, Nuxx Vomica and Confines....

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Klack, Normal Bias, Nuxx Vomica and 2 more

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

