Fixed Abode x Percolate: Space Afrika, Florence Sinclair, Rainy Miller, pigbaby & Iceboy Violet

Number 90
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Fixed Abode & Percolate join forces presenting live shows from select friends and family:

Space Afrika

Florence Sinclair

Rainy Miller

pigbaby

Iceboy Violet

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Percolate Live.
Venue

Number 90

Main Yard, 90 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

