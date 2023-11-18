DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JUI-SEA

Kremwerk
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartySeattle
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Kremwerk Presents: JUI-SEA

A thicc night of Hip-Hop and R&B, old and new from Lil Kim to Young MA.

Saturday | November 18th | 10PM - LATE

$10 ADV

..........................................

SAFER SPACE

The following actions or displays of behavior wil...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.