Berling Berlin + Allo Christine

Supersonic
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Interpol, Poni Hoax & Feu Chatterton

BERLING BERLIN*
(Post punk - Paris, FR)
ALLO CHRISTINE
(Rock - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garantit une entrée pr Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Berling Berlin

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

