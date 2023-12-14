DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

F*Choir - Cosmic F*Mas

Walthamstow Trades Hall
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

The nights may be getting darker and colder, but what better way to illuminate your winter than seeing the sonic supernovas of F*Choir blast off with Cosmic F*Mas, at the international space station of North East London - Walthamstow Trades Hall!

Presented by Get In Her Ears.

Lineup

F*Choir

Venue

Walthamstow Trades Hall

Tower Hamlets Road, Waltham Forest, London, E17 4RH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

