Freak Daddy, Rowa, Ryder Houston

Purgatory
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60
About

Freak Daddy is a multi-dimensional performance artist and trans-male trailblazer. His debut record S.G.S.M. (Sorry, God. Sorry, Mom.) released August 17, 2023, is a once-in-a-lifetime piece that features vocals from before and after his medical transition Read more

Presented by Purgatory.

Lineup

Freak Daddy

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA

Doors open7:00 pm

