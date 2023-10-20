Top track

Big Mad Andy's Peep Show Quiz

The Amersham Arms
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Liam Noble, AKA Big Mad Andy has stocked up on Breakfast Room Green and is ready to return to THE AMERSHAM ARMS to bring you the ultimate quiz on one of Britain’s favourite sitcoms, Peep Show!

Famed for his emotionally unstable yet lovable painter/decorat

Presented by Dobby Club.

Lineup

Big Mad Andy

Venue

The Amersham Arms

Amersham Arms, 388 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6TY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

