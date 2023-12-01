DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Derek Richard Thomas (Vista Kicks) w/ Triona O’Neill

Gold-Diggers
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Derek Richard Thomas (DRT) the singer and guitarist of Vista Kicks, a band now on hiatus, who for the past 10 years have released 6 albums, toured the US & Europe and opened up for The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, & The Kooks.

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

