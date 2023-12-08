Top track

SICK TAMBURO IN CONCERTO A SPAZIOPORTO - TARANTO

SPAZIOPORTO
Fri, 8 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€13.80

Event information

SICK TAMBURO tornano finalmente in concerto a Taranto, l'8 dicembre a Spazioporto, con il nuovo album NON CREDERE A NESSUNO, pubblicato in aprile 2023 da La Tempesta Dischi!

Presentato da La Tempesta SNC.

Lineup

Sick Tamburo

Venue

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

