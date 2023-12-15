DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mark Gardener Live at Zo

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsCatania
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mark Gardener live at Zo

Mark Gardener è un musicista e cantautore inglese , leader di una delle più celebri band shoegaze, i "Ride". Venerdì 15 dicembre l'artista di Oxford si esibirà in un live acustico presso Zo centro culture contemporanee , portando Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Zo

Lineup

Mark Gardener

Venue

Zō Centro Culture Contemporanee

Piazzale Asia, Viale Africa, 95129 Catania CT, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

