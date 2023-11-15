DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ex Agent + Minor Conflict + The Big Fuss Ensemble

The Lanes
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
Ex Agent - Sitting restlessly between post-rock and free-jazz, Ex Agent throw together dissonant symphonies of sax and piano alongside frantic guitars, drums, and haunting vocals. Combining elements of gonzo journalism, post-punk, and jazz, the five piece Read more

Presented by Gravy Train & BLG Promotions.

Lineup

Minor Conflict, Ex Agent

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

