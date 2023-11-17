DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

One Life #2

211
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Yo la team j'espère que tout le monde va bien ?! 🥳 🥂

On vous donne rendez-vous le 17 novembre au 211 pour fêter notre 2eme édition de OneLife ! ✨

Au programme : plusieurs dj set vont venir mettre le feu , plusieurs style de musique vous attends , Battl Read more

Présenté par croixement pour tous.

Lineup

dj NEP

Venue

211

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

