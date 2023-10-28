Top track

European Vampire - TOM FORD

Vertigo w/ Jackmaster + European Vampire

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Sat, 28 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vertigo was born in 4/4, grows with the groove and lights up with the bass. Vertigo is club but not only that, Vertigo is music but even more, Vertigo is a party but also something else: Vertigo is a feeling.

After the summer season, Vertigo returns to Du

Presentato da Open Event Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jackmaster, European Vampire

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

