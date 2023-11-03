DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hell on Earth

Purgatory
Fri, 3 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
🔥🌎😈 Hell On Earth at Purgatory, Fri. Nov. 3 😈🌏🔥

Hosted by Ghetto Witchez and Heaven On Earth

Raising funds for Gentle Time Farm, a trans POC-led, cooperatively owned vegetable farm in upstate NY on Mohican land.

With Cyb3r Bull, Nikilad, LUNATICA,

Presented by Purgatory.

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

