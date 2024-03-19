Top track

Mass Of The Fermenting Dregs

Headrow House
Tue, 19 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
£16.50

About

Super Friendz presents

Mass Of The Fermenting Dregs

Tuesday 19th March

Headrow House

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

