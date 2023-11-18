DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Torino ed il mondo del vino

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
Food & drinkTorino
Un connubio inscindibile

Dopo una prima edizione di successo, Torino ripropone una nuova edizione del Salone del Vino rinnovata ed ampliata per rafforzare il legame speciale della capitale sabauda al vino piemontese. A seguire degustazione guidata di vini...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Venue

Piazza Castello 209, 10124 Torino città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
Doors open7:00 pm

