DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Un connubio inscindibile
Dopo una prima edizione di successo, Torino ripropone una nuova edizione del Salone del Vino rinnovata ed ampliata per rafforzare il legame speciale della capitale sabauda al vino piemontese. A seguire degustazione guidata di vini...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.