Balm

La Boule Noire
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18

About

Balm est un groupe d’indie rock parisien. La combinaison de synthétiseurs brillants, de guitares distordues, d'une batterie puissante et d'une basse entraînante met en valeur la voix authentique et solaire du chanteur. S'inspirant de Radiohead, Arcade Fire...

Présenté par La Boule Noire & MSTW Music

Lineup

Balm

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

