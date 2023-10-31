DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disco Inferno | Halloween Party w/ Polyamore rec

Alcazar Live
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Disco Inferno Halloween Party - The Dark Side of Disco

feat. HOUSE OF POLYAMORE

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Live Srl.

Lineup

D'Arabia

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

