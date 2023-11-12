Top track

A Basic Fault + Media Giant + The Howlers

The Social
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
Free

About

Beavertown Brewery return to host another Sunday session with some immense brand new bands hitting the stage here on Little Portland Street. Featuring Brighton experimental trio A Basic Fault headlining with support from Media Giant

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Beavertown Brewery

Lineup

Media Giant

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Doors open7:00 pm

