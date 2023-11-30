Top track

Apidae - Never Gonna Leave Your Side

Apidae

The Finsbury
Thu, 30 Nov, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Apidae is the production project of London-based producer and multi-instrumentalist Greg Hummell. Equally influenced by the textures and soundscapes of post-rock and grooves of downtempo and chillwave, Apidae mix acoustic and electronic sounds and instrume...

Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Lineup

Uncanny Valley Girls , Apidae

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:45 pm
200 capacity

